Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 16.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares during the period.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $113.67 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $117.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.58.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.