Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys 81 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.69.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $545.05. The stock had a trading volume of 610,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $552.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.06. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

