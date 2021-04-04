Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $946,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 201,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 112,898 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,779,000 after acquiring an additional 39,039 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,706,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,767,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $402.08. 7,300,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.63 and its 200-day moving average is $368.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $245.44 and a fifty-two week high of $402.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

