Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Invests $112,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.54. 6,990,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681,849. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $289.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.89 and its 200-day moving average is $226.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.