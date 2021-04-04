Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Invests $79,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 111,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 91,819 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,248,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,569. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

