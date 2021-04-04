Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VGT stock traded up $7.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $365.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.47 and its 200-day moving average is $341.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $200.00 and a 12 month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

