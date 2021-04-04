Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,449 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Discovery by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 64,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Discovery by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISCK opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

