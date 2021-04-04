Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vaxcyte, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $58.47.

In other Vaxcyte news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,612.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,901,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 517,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,632,764.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,064,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 924,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth approximately $13,532,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,613.9% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 276,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth approximately $5,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

