Jeffrey Joseph Mccall Sells 10,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Joseph Mccall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00.

NYSE LEN opened at $103.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Lennar’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Lennar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

