John P. Butler Sells 4,109 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) CEO John P. Butler sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $13,970.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $3.33 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $511.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 402,876 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

