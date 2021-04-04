Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,133 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total transaction of $1,848,874.89. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,785,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,426,330.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $233.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.25 and a 52 week high of $255.75.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Morningstar by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,332 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 22,651.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 402,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $52,555,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Morningstar by 1,201.7% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

