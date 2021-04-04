JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €99.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €94.33 ($110.98).

EPA:DG opened at €89.92 ($105.79) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.87. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

