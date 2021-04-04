JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329,701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of Prudential Financial worth $94,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 661,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,652,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of -257.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

