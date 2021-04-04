JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CEQP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $28.53.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

