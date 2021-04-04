Julia Wilson Buys 13 Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson purchased 13 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23) per share, with a total value of £151.58 ($198.04).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Julia Wilson acquired 900,000 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36).

On Friday, February 26th, Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,137 ($14.85) per share, with a total value of £147.81 ($193.11).

On Friday, January 29th, Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,136 ($14.84) per share, with a total value of £147.68 ($192.94).

On Tuesday, January 5th, Julia Wilson purchased 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23) per share, for a total transaction of £151.58 ($198.04).

Shares of LON III opened at GBX 1,173.50 ($15.33) on Friday. 3i Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 697.51 ($9.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,216.60 ($15.89). The stock has a market cap of £11.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,147.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,105.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded 3i Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3i Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.