Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) to Market Perform

Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shinsei Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SKLKY opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. Shinsei Bank has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, public-sector entities, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing loans, unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M and A-related finance.

