Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 624,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,849 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after buying an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.