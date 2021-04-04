Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 355,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,396 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,812,000 after purchasing an additional 493,661 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,911,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 320,436 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. 18,863,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,201,297. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

