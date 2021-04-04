Koninklijke KPN’s (KKPNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Koninklijke KPN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $3.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 7.56%.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.