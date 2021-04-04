Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $109,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,757 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after acquiring an additional 170,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 165,060 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,543,000. Finally, Continental Grain Co. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,598,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

LW opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

