Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.98. 7,105,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,877,847. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.70 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.