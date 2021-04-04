Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,550 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,673. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

