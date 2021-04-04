Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,928 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230,732 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,323. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

