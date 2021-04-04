LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $203.40 million and approximately $158.76 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 57.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00074871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.18 or 0.00314340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00092369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.84 or 0.00764347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028577 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00017638 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

