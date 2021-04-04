Lendingblock (LND) Price Reaches $0.0011

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 38% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Lendingblock has a market cap of $862,164.63 and approximately $772.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded up 73.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00053380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00682141 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027581 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

