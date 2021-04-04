Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LNVGY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

