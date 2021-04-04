Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) shot up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$82.16 and last traded at C$80.82. 460,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 767,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of C$10.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.76.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

