Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LECO traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $123.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,475. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.31 and its 200 day moving average is $112.60.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

