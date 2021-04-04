Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 10,500 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 28,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.52 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

