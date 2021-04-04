Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $98.61 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.52.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

