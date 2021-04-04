Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after acquiring an additional 224,934 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $261.38 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.52 and a 52 week high of $269.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.76 and a 200 day moving average of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

