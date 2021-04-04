Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after buying an additional 282,793 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after buying an additional 153,696 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $51.72.

