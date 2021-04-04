Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after buying an additional 92,522 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $167.63 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $173.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit