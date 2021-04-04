Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after buying an additional 92,522 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $167.63 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $173.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

