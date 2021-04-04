Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 81,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AT&T by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in AT&T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 133,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

NYSE T opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.