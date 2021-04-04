Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,905,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in AT&T by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

