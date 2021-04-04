Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on May 14th

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.49. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

