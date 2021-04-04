Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $369.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $369.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 767,094 shares of company stock valued at $253,787,463. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA opened at $363.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $360.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $227.35 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

