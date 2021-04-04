MAV Beauty Brands Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MAV Beauty Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded MAV Beauty Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on MAV Beauty Brands to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAV Beauty Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.13.

Shares of MAV opened at C$5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.22 million and a P/E ratio of 31.07. MAV Beauty Brands has a one year low of C$1.85 and a one year high of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.08.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

