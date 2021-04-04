MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at Alliance Global Partners

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LABS stock opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. MediPharm Labs has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$2.25.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

