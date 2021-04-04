MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at Alliance Global Partners

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LABS stock opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. MediPharm Labs has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$2.25.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit