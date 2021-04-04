Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,296,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,846,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $801,948,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.98. The company has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

