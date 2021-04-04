MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $10.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of MEIP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. 442,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,323. The stock has a market cap of $381.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter worth $11,743,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 152.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 388,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 159,015 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after buying an additional 147,009 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

