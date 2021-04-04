Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,500,157 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,919,651 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.0% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,451,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 556,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $117,000,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 630.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,761,852 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $370,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,816 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 18,022 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,900,517 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $609,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.36 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

