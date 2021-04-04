Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.55.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 54.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

