Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 28th

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:HIE opened at $9.60 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $57,460.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,587 shares of company stock worth $244,169.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

