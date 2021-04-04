Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MITEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi Estate presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

MITEY opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

