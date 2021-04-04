MKM Partners Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $88.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective boosted by MKM Partners from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Texas Roadhouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.71.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $96.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,340 over the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 443,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

