MNPCoin Price Up 6% Over Last Week (MNP)

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One MNPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MNPCoin has traded up 6% against the US dollar. MNPCoin has a total market capitalization of $3,847.36 and $17.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MNPCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00075105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.76 or 0.00315884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.73 or 0.00765482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00091866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028941 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00017634 BTC.

MNPCoin Coin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. The official website for MNPCoin is mnpcoin.pro . MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MNPCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MNPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MNPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MNPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MNPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.