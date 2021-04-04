Morgan Stanley Acquires 145,790 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,790 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Inphi worth $76,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Inphi alerts:

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IPHI opened at $180.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.60. Inphi Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -139.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.