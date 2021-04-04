Morgan Stanley Acquires 67,218 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,722,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 18.15% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $74,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of KRMA opened at $29.43 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

