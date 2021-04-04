Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $71,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BR stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

